Tucson police: Man killed, 2 others wounded in south-side shooting
Tucson police: Man killed, 2 others wounded in south-side shooting

Edsel Cecena-Marquez, 21, was declared dead at the scene of the shooting, Tucson police say

Tucson police said an argument involving three people Sunday night resulted in a shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded.

Officers were called just after 7 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of South Park Avenue, near East Drexel Road.

There they found three men each suffering gunshot wounds. Two of the men were taken by ambulance to Banner-University Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries, the other with serious injuries.

The third man was declared dead at the scene, police said. He has been identified as Edsel Cecena-Marquez, 21.

Detectives determined that Cecena-Marquez and one of the other men were involved in an argument with the third man. The argument turned into a physical fight and gunshots were fired, striking all three men involved.

No charges have been filed at this time. Detectives are continuing the investigation and no suspects are at large, police said.

Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.

