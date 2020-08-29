Tucson police: Suspect, 17, 'brandished' gun at officers before being fatally shot

Tucson police said a 17-year-old male who was shot and killed by an officer earlier this week had just sold drugs to an undercover officer and was wanted for a string of violent crimes.

The Tucson Police Department released more details about the shooting that happened Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Calle Rancho Rio on the city’s south side. The area is near West Ajo Way and Interstate 19.

The teenager, police said Friday, ran from officers after selling drugs and refused commands to “get on the ground.” As he ran, he “brandished a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun,” and was shot twice by a police officer, TPD said Friday in a news release.

Police said they are not releasing the teenager’s name at this time.

Graphic: Tucson police footage from fatal officer-involved shooting at cemetery Warning: This content may be disturbing to some. Tucson Police Department released footage of a fatal-officer involved shooting at South Lawn …

The 17 year old was wanted on multiple violent felony offenses that include armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. He also had gang affiliations, police said.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, an undercover officer purchased illegal narcotics from the teenager and positively identified him as the person wanted for the string of crimes, police said. When other officers moved in to arrest him, he ran from them, police said.