Tucson puts brakes on motorcycle escorts for Trump car parades

The motorcade came through with sirens blaring on a Saturday morning, he said.

“I heard such a commotion from police sirens blasting I thought there must have been a shooting in front of my house,” Chase wrote in a complaint email to Mayor Regina Romero and TPD Chief Chris Magnus, obtained by the Star under the state public-records law.

“Living near Santa Rita Park, I’m no stranger to hearing sirens — but I have never heard anything like this,” he wrote. The park is south of downtown along East 22nd Street.

“I ran outside to see a Trump motor parade driving by my house, escorted by uniformed TPD officers who were blocking traffic and blasting their sirens, clearly in support of the parade.”

“I write to you in the hopes that you address this misuse of city funds.”

Chase promptly received a response from the police chief telling him TPD had no involvement.

“It must be frustrating for him (Magnus) that the rangers dress like TPD and drive vehicles that look so similar to TPD vehicles,” Chase told the Star.

Tucson resident Tiffany Powers also saw the Trump rally go by and thought TPD was providing the traffic escort.