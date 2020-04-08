Tucson school districts determine how coronavirus closures will impact student grades, graduation

Cholla High School student Genesis Garcia worried her grades would suffer when the coronavirus shut down Arizona schools last month.

On track to graduate in May, she was relieved to find out student grades in Tucson’s largest school district, TUSD, won’t be negatively impacted by the sudden switch to remote learning for the final quarter of the year.

The ambitious teen worked hard to graduate a year early and with straight A’s. But since the shift to remote learning, it’s been hard for her to keep up with classes because of extra responsibilities at home.

She lives with her sister and dad, who are both working. Garcia has taken responsibility of cleaning the house and yard, taking care of their two dogs, doing the grocery shopping and driving her sister to and from work.

On Tuesday, April 7, the Tucson Unified School District’s Governing Board decided that students can use their grades earned in the third quarter, before schools were closed, as final grades for the fourth quarter.

“I think it’s only fair for the people who have been doing good all year,” Garcia said. “This is their chance to maybe even relax a little bit because all year they’ve been working really hard. And the people who haven’t been working really hard all year, this is their time to shine.”

In sixth through 12th grades, the work students do this quarter through remote learning can only improve their grades, not lower them, the board decided. Students can also redo third-quarter work to improve their grades if the teacher allows.