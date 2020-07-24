Tucson sisters prepare to welcome home brother, who was killed in 1950 Korean War battle

“I hated arithmetic and he would do it for me if I would wash the dishes for him,” said Brothers, explaining why she didn’t learn much math in the sixth grade. He cooked our meals of fried potatoes, meat and vegetables, and my mom baked the bread,” she said.

The sister also remembered the family attending religious services at tent revival meetings, and Collins learning to sing while another brother played the guitar. “Power in the Blood” was one of his favorite songs.

Once in the Army, Brothers said she wrote to Collins often. “He answered me and would say ‘take care of mom and dad. Tell them I love them. I will come home when I can,’” she recalled.

Brothers said she still can picture the day her mother received the Western Union telegram giving her the news that her son was declared missing in action.

“She was doing laundry and they came out and delivered it to her. She opened it up and sat and cried. She gathered all of us and told us about it.

“We still had hopes that he would be found and be OK. Dad was working and he didn’t know until he got home that evening. We all cried that night together,” said the sister, remembering that years later her parents received medals from the Army honoring her brother posthumously.