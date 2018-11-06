How to help

Donate turkeys and trimmings, time or money for Thanksgiving Dinners

Fourth Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Meal & Promotora Program.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19.

Where: Armory Park Center, 221 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: Free.

Donations of 100 turkeys, pumpkin and fruit pies, whipped topping, canned goods, grocery gift certificates and money are needed to help provide a Thanksgiving dinner for nearly 3,000 homeless, elderly and disabled people. Volunteers are also needed to assist with cooking Nov. 17, and/or serving at the event. For information on volunteering or sponsoring the event, or for pick-up of food donation, call Maria Carrasco at 661-5363. Turkey and food donations are also accepted at Armory Park Center. Cash donations or checks can be mailed or dropped at:

Portable Practical Educational Preparation, 802 E. 46th St., Tucson, AZ 85713

30th Annual Thanksgiving Street Banquet

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Where: 338 W. 28th St., between 10th and 9th Avenues)

Cost: Free

Donations of 300 turkeys, canned vegetables, canned fruit and ready-to-brew coffee needed for the Thanksgiving banquet which is expected to serve at least 3,000 homeless and near-homeless people; 300 turkeys are also needed for the Annual Christmas Street Banquet on Dec. 21. Donations can be dropped at the Gospel Rescue Mission Men’s Center, 312 W. 28th St. For information, or to make an online cash donation, visit www.grmtucson.com or call 740-1501.

The 34th Annual Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22.

Where: Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free.

The Salvation Army needs donations of 1,700 frozen turkeys for families in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Other needs for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner include 200 pre-cooked, store-bought pumpkin and fruit pies; instant potatoes; stuffing; ready-to-serve dinner rolls; loaves of bread; yams; cranberry sauce; canned vegetables; eggs; whipped cream or topping; gallons of milk and other holiday food items. Donations can be dropped at The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. Cash contributions can be mailed to 1002 N. Main Ave., Tucson, 85705.