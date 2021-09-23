Tucson Unified School District to defy state law, keep masks mandatory

Pima County is currently in a state of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus. There have been nearly 2,300 cases in Tucson schools, 76 outbreaks, 43 classroom closures and more than 8,000 students and staff told to quarantine in the last two months. The vast majority of the COVID-19 cases in schools are in children, many of which are younger than 12 and so not eligible for a vaccine.

The county health department did a comparison between TUSD, which has had a mask mandate from the beginning of the school year, and another local school district that has none and found the infection rate was more than twice as high in the district without a mandate, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County health director.

The infection rate was 1% in TUSD and 2.3% in the district that doesn’t enforce mask use. The county did not name the other district in the comparison.

“It should come as no surprise that masking in schools definitely decreases the number of cases, and it decreases the outbreaks that we see,” Cullen said.

Health departments at the county, state and federal level all recommend universal masking as a major component of COVID-19 mitigation in schools.

“We're doing all that we can to ensure the safety of our school communities so that they stay open and accessible to students and staff members,” Grijalva said.

