Tucson Unified School District to defy state law, keep masks mandatory

The Tucson Unified School District is continuing to require masks on campuses, regardless of whether a state law forbidding a mandate goes into effect next week.
Tucson’s largest school district, serving upwards of 42,000 students, is also filing a complaint and asking for federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice, saying the actions taken by the governor and the Legislature prohibit schools’ ability to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures shown to protect the school community, in particular students and staff with disabilities.
“The district further seeks to ensure that Arizona is not substantially increasing the risk that children with disabilities will contract the virus and in turn substantially increase their risk of severe illness or death,” said Board President Adelita Grijalva, reading the motion that the board members who were present unanimously approved at the Thursday, Sept. 23, meeting.
The ban on a mask mandate in Arizona schools is set to go into effect Wednesday, Sept. 29. School advocacy groups and stakeholders have challenged the law in court, and the judge in the case has said she will make a ruling before that date.
While about half the school districts in Pima County have mask mandates, most have said they will rescind the mandate when the law goes into effect.
Pima County is currently in a state of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus. There have been nearly 2,300 cases in Tucson schools, 76 outbreaks, 43 classroom closures and more than 8,000 students and staff told to quarantine in the last two months. The vast majority of the COVID-19 cases in schools are in children, many of which are younger than 12 and so not eligible for a vaccine.
The county health department did a comparison between TUSD, which has had a mask mandate from the beginning of the school year, and another local school district that has none and found the infection rate was more than twice as high in the district without a mandate, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County health director.
The infection rate was 1% in TUSD and 2.3% in the district that doesn’t enforce mask use. The county did not name the other district in the comparison.
“It should come as no surprise that masking in schools definitely decreases the number of cases, and it decreases the outbreaks that we see,” Cullen said.
Health departments at the county, state and federal level all recommend universal masking as a major component of COVID-19 mitigation in schools.
“We're doing all that we can to ensure the safety of our school communities so that they stay open and accessible to students and staff members,” Grijalva said.
