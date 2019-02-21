A winter storm warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday for the southeast Arizona mountains, with heavy snow expected.
Officials have closed the road to Mount Lemmon, except to residents and employees. Following the storm, road and safety crews will work to clear the road for people who want to go up and enjoy the snow.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is recommending that people who go up the mountain once the road has reopened bring essential survival supplies such as food, water and warm clothes to be prepared for any sudden weather changes.
Weather officials predict 2 to 12 inches of snow above 3,500 feet, 12 to 24 inches above 5,000 feet and between 20 to 40 inches above 7,000 feet.
The storm warning will expand at 11 p.m. Thursday to include parts of Graham and Cochise counties, Oracle and the Chiricahua Mountains.
As well, rain is expected for southeast Arizona later Thursday morning and early afternoon.
At 7:40 am MST, widespread precipitation occurring across central and northern Arizona, with rain in Phoenix and snowfall in Payson, Prescott and Flagstaff. Precipitation will develop across southeast Arizona during the late morning and afternoon hours today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/LUYPUvrpgD— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 21, 2019
High: 53
Low: 41
Currently
|
Mostly Cloudy, 45.1
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 45% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Overcast, 45.7
Wind 11 MPH SSE, 6% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Chance of Rain, 47.0
Wind 12 MPH S, 33% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Chance of Rain, 48.5
Wind 14 MPH S, 38% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Chance of Rain, 49.5
Wind 17 MPH S, 46% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Chance of Rain, 51.1
Wind 17 MPH S, 44% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 2
|
1 pm: Chance of Rain, 52.2
Wind 17 MPH SSW, 46% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 2
|
2 pm: Chance of Rain, 52.0
Wind 18 MPH SSW, 49% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Chance of Rain, 51.9
Wind 17 MPH SSW, 45% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Rain, 51.5
Wind 15 MPH SSW, 80% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Rain, 49.5
Wind 13 MPH SSW, 66% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Rain, 49.1
Wind 13 MPH SSW, 85% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Rain, 47.7
Wind 12 MPH SSW, 74% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Rain, 47.5
Wind 11 MPH SSW, 70% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Rain, 47.4
Wind 12 MPH SSW, 71% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Rain, 47.1
Wind 11 MPH S, 70% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Rain, 47.1
Wind 10 MPH S, 66% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
|
12 am: Rain, 47.3
Wind 10 MPH SSW, 78% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Rain, 46.6
Wind 11 MPH SSW, 87% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Rain, 46.5
Wind 11 MPH SSW, 70% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Rain, 45.8
Wind 10 MPH SSW, 82% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Rain, 45.6
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 88% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Rain, 45.0
Wind 8 MPH SW, 88% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Rain, 44.1
Wind 9 MPH SW, 93% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Rain, 42.9
Wind 7 MPH SW, 97% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Rain, 41.7
Wind 6 MPH SW, 93% chance precip.
82% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Rain, 41.1
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 81% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Rain, 41.0
Wind 6 MPH W, 74% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Rain, 41.1
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 82% chance precip.
82% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Chance of Rain, 41.6
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 72% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 2
|
1 pm: Chance of Rain, 43.6
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 45% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 2
|
2 pm: Chance of Rain, 44.9
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 42% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Chance of Rain, 45.7
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 37% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 45.4
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 24% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Chance of Rain, 44.4
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 43% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Chance of Rain, 42.7
Wind 8 MPH NW, 35% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Chance of Rain, 41.4
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 34% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0