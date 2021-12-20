Tucson woman faces theft, fraud charges in Air National Guard nonprofit case

A Tucson woman was indicted for allegedly embezzling funds from a local Arizona Air National Guard nonprofit.

Amy Lyn O’Neill is facing charges of theft and fraud after allegedly embezzling more than $160,000 from various accounts belonging to the Jimmy Jet Foundation, a local nonprofit serving the Arizona Air National Guard 162nd Fighter Wing members, their families and the Tucson community, an Arizona Attorney General's Office news release said.

According to the AGs office, O’Neill was the president of the Jimmy Jet Foundation, giving her access to the organization’s bank and investment accounts.

Over the period of nearly a year and a half, she allegedly withdrew $84,444.55 from the nonprofit’s bank account for personal expenses.

O’Neill allegedly used that money to make mortgage payments ($9,693.82), credit card payments ($37,761.23) and personal purchases ($18,357.75). She also allegedly made $18,631.75 in personal ATM withdrawals.

O’Neill is also accused of moving a total of $79,000 dollars from an investment account, the Jimmy Jett Foundation Janus Henderson account, into the group’s main bank account to cover up the personal purchases.

