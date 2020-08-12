Tucson workers, families hurt financially by pandemic can soon apply for grants

Tucson workers and families who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to apply for $3 million in grants, the City Council says.

As part of the city’s CARES Act funding, the Workers and Families Grant Program will provide emergency assistance to individuals and families affected by the public health emergency. It is intended to help prevent eviction and homelessness, help with utility payments and assist with other needs such as groceries, gas, and childcare costs.

“The pandemic has affected Tucsonans in many different ways, and while a large number of people have been able to receive federal aid —such as stimulus checks — others are struggling to meet basic needs because they do not qualify for current aid programs,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Offering the workers and families grant is another way Mayor and Council are supporting those who have fallen through the cracks and are most vulnerable.”

Individuals who are over the age of 18 and who live in a Tucson zip code will be eligible to apply. The program will prioritize individuals and families who have not yet received any state or federal COVID-19 relief money and those whose income does not reach the self-sufficiency standard for Pima County. If eligible, the one-time grant will provide up to $700 per individual and $1,200 per family.

The Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona will administer the grant program and begin accepting applications Wednesday, August 19 at 10 a.m. up until 5 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 9.More information can be found at www.womengiving.org.