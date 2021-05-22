Tucsonan Rick Dyson built natural zoo habitats, 'changed the world for animals'

Knew what the animals needed

During his years there he became fascinated not only with the museum's extraordinary commitment to displaying animals as you would see them in the wild, but also with how to construct those displays — how to build the artificial rocks that replaced chain-link fencing, how to provide enrichment and hiding places for the animals, how to research and replicate the natural environment for the various species on display. He was taught and mentored by then-museum director Mervin Larson, one of the geniuses of this revolution.

Working with Merv, Rick helped build the exhibit for the desert bighorn sheep that once roamed our Santa Catalina Mountains. As the artificial rockwork rose from the desert floor, accurately mimicking the cliffs of the Catalinas, Rick worried that the sheep would be able to climb out of their spectacular new space. Sure enough, one of the bighorn rams — within minutes of entering the exhibit — took one look around, bounded up the rocks, then easily over and out into the open desert. It took a few hours to round him up, but back he went. And back went the museum crew to shore up and secure the enclosure, which they eventually did.