Tucson's 2021 monsoon finishes as third-wettest on record

Tucson's 2021 monsoon ended as the third-wettest monsoon on record as the season came to a close Thursday.

The total amount of rain received during this monsoon, which runs from June 15 through Sept. 30, was 12.79 inches, said John Glueck, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tucson. The wettest monsoon on record was in 1964 with 13.84 inches of rain.

This year was an above average monsoon for Tucson. The average rainfall for a Tucson monsoon is 5.55 inches, NWS said. Last year, Tucson only received 1.62 inches of rain, making it the second driest monsoon on record.

Tucson saw the most monsoon activity in July and August. July received a total of 8.06 inches of rain, making it the wettest month in Tucson. The top sport formerly belonged to August 1955 with 7.93 inches of rain.

It was also the wettest July on record, NWS said. July 2017, now the second wettest July, received 6.80 inches of rain, NWS said.

For August, the Tucson airport received 3.85 inches of rainfall, exceeding the monthly average of 1.98 inches.

Despite the action seen in July and August, storms fizzled out in September, which is normal for that month, Glueck said.