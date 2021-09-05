Tucson's second forensic-exam site for sexual-assault victims opens

"We also know that the vast majority of individuals who are assaulted are college-aged. This really does bring additional services closer to student survivors."

SACASA still has a need for more certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, especially with the number of assaults on the rise.

"We ideally would love to be able to respond to two hospitals or more at the same time, both with advocates and nurses, but we're not quite at that capacity," Monje said, adding that SACASA is continuously recruiting advocates and examiners. For now, SACASA does not have the staffing to send advocates and examiners to both TMC and Banner-UMC simultaneously.

The grant will cover the cost of some advocates and examiners, and a state mandate requires that the county fund exams and on-call time for examiners. SACASA says its partnership with the county's behavioral health department means the cost of the exams and some of the on-call time is covered, but additional funding is still needed.

Monje said it's important to believe survivors when they share their story, let them go at their own pace, and give them space. But it's just as important to make sure they know support and resources are available in the community.

"As much as we wish this is a program that we wish never needed ever to be used, we recognize that there will be a need," Zukowski said. "This gives the survivor a choice. Wherever they seek that care to get what they need and empower them as a survivor and take control back for what has happened I think is incredibly important."

