TUSD's decades-old desegregation case drawing to a close with judge's approval

But going forward, the district will work with the desegregation expert who oversaw the case to figure out the price tag for the programs and structures that allowed the district to become more integrated and expand learning experiences to more students while also looking at what can be cut, such as legal fees.

“Our goal as an administration is to bring a modicum of relief to the homeowners and the taxpayers that have footed the $63 million bill for the last 40 years, but doing so responsibly, doing so collaboratively through structures of community oversight and transparency that allow us to maintain all of the great programming that promoted integration and access and opportunity,” Trujillo said.

In addition to developing a post unitary status plan, the district also has to respond to two outstanding requests for information, by May 3, from each of the plaintiffs.

One request is whether the strategies to open TUSD’s newest schools — Innovation Tech and Wakefield — promote integration and have been implemented with fidelity, and the other is responding to an inquiry that says the district is in violation of the court's order by failing to include academic performance for Black and Latino students in its criteria for 2021 magnet school plans.