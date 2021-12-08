Tweaked rules for Tucson casitas will now go into effect next month

Officials were also worried that ADUs would be used as “mini-dorms” in neighborhoods surrounding the University of Arizona campus. Student housing in those neighborhoods, where lots are often small, can lead to issues such as overcrowding, they said.

The potential size limit issues had to be addressed before the ordinance went into effect because of a state law, called Proposition 207, which says the city has to pay for any loss of property value that results from “down-zoning.”

Under the voter-approved law, Tucson can be sued if a homeowner built a casita that was in-line with the original code but then had to tear it down because of new and stricter restrictions.

The city wouldn’t be liable if they expanded size limits rules down the line, however, making the strategy of starting small and expanding later a safer option.

“I’m very concerned about Prop 207,” said Councilmember Kevin Dahl who voted for the size reduction. “If we decide that 1,000 square feet in university neighborhoods is catastrophic, or at least a big problem, we can’t go back because of the state’s limitation on liabilities for down-zoning. I think it’s important to err on the side of caution in this case.”