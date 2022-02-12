U.S. donates leftover border wall materials, including to Texas for its own wall

The federal government has donated at least $6 million worth of leftover border wall materials to Texas, which will use them for the state’s plan to build its own wall.

The materials bought with federal tax money were donated to that effort despite the fact that on his first day in office, President Joe Biden said that no more American taxpayer dollars would be used to construct a border wall.

The donated materials are part of a federal effort to clear out the estimated $265 million in leftover wall parts from dormant construction sites along the U.S.-Mexico border. Many of the materials are going to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson for processing.

After processing, the material will eventually be offered to federal, state and local agencies as well as to nonprofits, either for sale or donation, depending on the entity. The Texas donation was the largest so far.

Davis-Monthan’s Defense Logistics Agency has been receiving truckloads of the materials for weeks. They had been piled up along the border, including the Southern Arizona desert, for over a year, since Biden terminated the Trump administration’s federal wall construction when he took office.