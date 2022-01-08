U.S. announces border wall construction cleanup, environment repair plan

Two major issues that need to be addressed in the remediation are erosion on the hill slopes from roads constructed for moving materials to build the wall, and the blockage of water flow across the border, Bogan says.

“Those have cascading impacts if the vegetation is removed or denuded because of erosion,” he said. “Then there’s less food for the wildlife species that are out there. That makes for more dangerous areas where they’re out in the open and predators can see them. There’s a whole lot of issues that come out of those two habitat concerns, with the wall construction.”

There’s essentially no way you can engineer a barrier that is not going to interfere with the flow of water, Bogan says. During the latest monsoon season, metal gates were torn off their hinges in Silver Creek, near the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, and debris piled up in open gateways across the San Pedro River.

“From an ecology and hydrology perspective, the only real solution is to have those water bodies completely unimpeded by a wall or by any kind of barrier,” Bogan said.