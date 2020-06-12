University of Arizona moves forward with re-entry plans as faculty, staff voice concerns

There’s cause for concern for the University of Arizona’s reentry plans after a recent uptick in coronavirus infections in the state and about 50 days left to finalize plans for the fall, the administration says.

President Robert Robbins said the rise in infections — currently at 32,918 cases statewide — may only be a peak of the first wave of the coronavirus.

“We’re going to see a second spike and a third spike and a fourth spike, the question is going to be can we mitigate that and manage the campus with people on the campus,” Robbins said during a virtual meeting about the school’s plan this week.

He said a possible scenario preventing reentry in August is if Arizona starts to resemble New York, which saw its intensive-care unit beds and ventilators near capacity during its pandemic peak.

The administration will make a decision in July and ensure it meets Arizona Board of Regents measures passed in a board meeting Friday.

Some of the requirements include: testing or screening the UA community; reducing density in classrooms, work and public areas; continued contact tracing; education and promotion of safe practices; and preparing student health resources for both physical and mental impacts caused by COVID-19.

So far, the UA is continuing to ramp up its research operations on campus. About 300 of its 800 research units have restarted by meeting safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some of those working on campus are working in space-related research, COVID-19 research and research areas critical to a student’s graduation.