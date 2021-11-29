University of Arizona 'on alert' as omicron variant emerges

"We need to know the level of COVID-19 in our community, and the only way we can do that is testing," he said.

Although the omicron variant hasn’t officially made it to the U.S. yet, the nation — and Arizona especially — is still battling COVID-19. Over the past month, cases in Arizona have continued to rise. As of Monday, Arizona counted an average of 45 new cases per day — Pima County counted 47 — per 100,000 people. That’s almost double the national average of 25 new cases per 100,000 people.

"We were all hoping to be able to declare that we had won this war and move on, but we’re not there yet," said Dr. Richard Carmona, who has been advising the UA and the state’s COVID-19 response. "We’re still in the midst of a pandemic and because of the variants we’re well not out of this yet."

What will next semester look like?

It’s not clear what the COVID-19 pandemic — and the spread of the omicron variant — will look like in Tucson in January when tens of thousands of students and employees return to campus from the holiday break.