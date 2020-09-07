University of Arizona researchers measure ice age chill to forecast future warming

Carbon dioxide levels during the ice age were about 180 parts per million but rose to about 280 parts per million before the Industrial Revolution. Today they have reached 415 parts per million.

Based on their new, more refined calculations, Tierney and company project an increase of about 6 degrees in the average global temperature for every doubling of carbon dioxide levels.

That’s in the middle of the range predicted by the latest generation of climate models, but it’s still grim news for places like Tucson and Phoenix, which already rank among the fastest warming cities in the U.S.

“Especially around here,” Tierney said, “we don’t need it to be any hotter than it already is.”

A difference of 11 degrees over the past 20,000 years might not sound like much, but Tierney said it actually represents a massive change in the global average.

And some places were much colder than others during the last ice age.

“The eastern U.S. would have been covered in a giant ice sheet,” Tierney said, while much of the West was probably about 25 degrees cooler on average than it is today.

Lions and mammoths and wolves, oh my