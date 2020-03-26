University of Arizona scientists, students aid health-care workers battling coronavirus

A group of University of Arizona researchers are working to provide hand sanitizer for health-care workers battling the coronavirus in Southern Arizona.

The 12-person team is being led by Gayatri Vedantam and VK Viswanathan, associate professors in the Animal and Comparative Biomedical Sciences department, where they study bacteria-causing infections in humans and animals.

The department had to scale down its research projects on bacterial infectious diseases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the same time, our entire group came to the realization that stepping back was not aligned with what we do as scientists," Vedantam said in a UA news release.

They're using World Health Organization guidelines to prepare the sanitizer, wearing protective gear to lessen the risk for lab personnel and "develop an end product of the highest quality," the news release said.

Vedantam said the team is already facing a shortage of plastic, travel-sized bottles and small spray bottles and will soon need more ingredients to fulfill requests.

While supplies are limited, the group is trying to fulfill requests from health-care facilities, including the Corondelet Health Network and UA's Campus Health.

"Our first priority is to help health-care workers. They are at very high risk, and they are critical for our efforts to combat this outbreak," Vedantam said.

Students aid with mask shortages

Meanwhile, UA fine arts students are putting their costume design courses to good use by making masks for Tucson health-care workers.