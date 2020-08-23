University of Arizona's fall semester opens with host of safety protocols in place

When a student does test positive, they’ll be monitored in one of the 600 isolation spaces the school has set up before being allowed back into the general campus population.

To alert those of potential exposure, the UA administration is pushing its community to download a free exposure notification phone app called COVID Watch.

The app anonymously shares information through Bluetooth to identify other nearby devices, then allows an infected person to send an anonymous alert to other app users whom they may have exposed to the virus. The administration believes this will assist in there contact tracing efforts.

It’s part of the UA’s “Test, Trace and Treat” program. The initiative is set up to test students for the virus and antibodies, conduct proper contact tracing and appropriately care and monitor those in isolation. All students moving into campus dorms have to test negative for COVID-19 before being allowed in. Students living off campus are also being advised to get tested before returning to school.