Various I-10 and I-19 ramps closed nightly

Starting this week, various ramps will be closed on Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 while crews restripe portions of the roadway.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, on the week of Sept. 12, ramps in Tucson, Picacho Peak, Marana and Benson will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closures affect the following ramps: Alsdorf Bridge over the I-10, Picacho Peak Road (Exit 219), Pinal Air Park (Exit 232), Tangerine Road (Exit 240), Avra Valley Road (Exit 242), Kino Boulevard (Exit 263), Skyline Road (Exit 299), Arizona 90 (Exit 304) and Whetstone (Exit 302 at Arizona 82 and Arizona 90).

On Sept. 14-16, ramps in Nogales and Rio Rico will also be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The I-19 ramps that will be closed are Palo Parado Road (Exit 25), Peck Canyon Road (Exit 22), Rio Rico Drive (Exit 17), Ruby Road (Exit 12), Business 19 (Exit 8), Western Avenue (Exit 1) and West Street (Exit 0).

During these closures, ADOT asks drivers to proceed through the work zones with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.