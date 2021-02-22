Vecinos' week-long program raises funds for children's dental program

It’s a beautiful week in our neighborhood, courtesy of Vecinos.
The annual block party staged by this service group of young professionals is now a free weeklong event, all to benefit El Rio Children’s Dental Program.
“Throughout the pandemic, the community has been so giving in so many ways. As Vecinos, we feel it is our turn to give back to the community, so we figured out how to make everything free at this event thanks to the generous support of our sponsors,” said Daniella Siqueiros, co-chair with Jessica Palato and Emily Evert of the seventh annual Vecinos Block Party Virtual Week.
The event kicks off with The Vecinos Havana Nights Virtual Concert featuring Zona Libre and Crystal Starks at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, and continues with daily events throughout the week, culminating in The Vecinos Virtual Game Night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
The agenda is the first of its kind — for both fundraising and fun-raising, according to Siqueiros.
“In giving back to the community, safety of the community has always been uppermost in our minds. Once we saw COVID-19 cases going up and vaccines rolling out, we realized the best thing we could do was to keep the event virtual and make it an experience that was truly engaging while providing awareness about El Rio and fundraising for the Children’s Dental Program,” said Siqueiros, 34, the associate director of advertising and marketing at Tucson Lifestyle and one of 40 members of the Vecinos, the Spanish word for “neighbors.”
True to the group’s name, bringing people together is paramount, and Siqueiros said the family-friendly virtual game night accomplishes that.
“We wanted to give everyone something different and fun — something that would allow everyone to come together safely while enjoying themselves in the comfort of their homes with their families,” she said.
Additionally, the line-up is intended to serve as “a thank-you” to the many essential workers who have sacrificed throughout the pandemic. Siqueiros said the Vecinos particularly want to show their gratitude to health care providers at El Rio who have facilitated telemedicine, COVID testing and vaccinations; they also want to acknowledge employees and owners of local restaurants, many of whom have supported past fundraising efforts and are now struggling.
“We have between 30 and 40 food and beverage partners who are a huge part of our event each year and wanted to give them recognition and show them some love by asking people to enjoy a meal this week with the Great Tucson Takeout,” said Siqueiros.
Ultimately, the celebratory week is anchored by the cause: Since 2013, the Vecinos have raised more than $526,000 to support El Rio Health and the Children’s Dental Program.
The program served more than 9,000 children with dental exams and cleanings, fluoride varnishes, fillings and crowns, sealants, emergency services and other treatments during the pandemic.
The majority of these patients have no insurance coverage or high-deductible plans.
Children’s dental services are among the many El Rio services that have become increasingly vital during the last year, according to Brenda Goldsmith, executive director of the El Rio Foundation.
“We are doing great things at El Rio and are humbled to help more families than ever. The pandemic has been very hard for everyone, and vulnerable populations have been impacted even more severely with higher rates of COVID and loss of employment. Our ability, with the help of supporters, to provide high-quality dental and health care to all to people to keep the community as healthy as possible is more important now than ever,” said Goldsmith.
