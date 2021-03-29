Volunteer who created nonprofit to help people with special needs is belled

Why: For his work with Special Needs Solutions. Gordon created Special Needs Solutions, a nonprofit serving some of the most vulnerable in our community — those with special developmental needs. “David and his volunteers work tirelessly to organize and customize the perfect device, garment, toy, equipment, you name it ... for children, adolescents, and adults who have specialized needs,” Rich wrote in her nomination letter. His team of volunteers carefully craft items using a variety of mediums from sewing to woodwork in order to increase independence and quality of life for those impacted by a wide range of diagnoses, Rich said. These items are top of the line quality and customized to each person, but only charged at-cost for the materials. “Programs like this do not exist in other communities, and I have no doubt that SNS has been successful due to the tireless work that David puts in,” she wrote. “He and his volunteers truly give their whole hearts with every project and make my job as an occupational therapist incredibly easier.”