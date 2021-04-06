 Skip to main content
Walk-up vaccine registration available in Pima County
Two patients walk towards Pima County's place of distribution center at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on April 5, 2021. Pima County expanded its vaccine availability to those over the age of 16 and older with registration available at county-supported sites. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County is offering walk-up, on-site registration for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. location. Vaccinations are open to anyone age 16 and older.

The staff at the TCC site can also help register individuals for the other major vaccination sites in the county, including at Banner-South Kino, Tucson Medical Center, the University of Arizona and eventually the new location at Kino Event Center (registration there begins April 9).

"People who register on-site at the TCC and already have a MyChart profile through Tucson Medical Center may be able to receive a same-day appointment at either site, depending on vaccine availability. You also may be able to get a same-day appointment even if you don’t have a MyChart profile," county health officials said in a news release Tuesday.

The TCC vaccination center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. There is free parking at the garage off Church Avenue on the east side of the TCC.

The indoor site at El Pueblo Center opened April 5 and is designed for same-day, on-site registration and vaccination. The site, 101 W. Irvington Road, is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For all registration options in Pima County, visit www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine .

