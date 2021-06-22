 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walnut Fire east of Tucson closes Interstate 10, force evacuations
editor's pick alert top story

Walnut Fire east of Tucson closes Interstate 10, force evacuations

  • Updated

The Walnut Fire has crossed over Interstate 10 and is on the south side of roadway near Dragoon, Ariz.

 Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Both directions of Interstate 10 are closed near Dragoon due to a growing wildfire near Benson, the Walnut Fire, officials said.

The fire started Sunday, its cause unknown, and had burned about 6,800 acres by Tuesday afternoon.

Westbound lanes are closed at Milepost 323, near North Johnson Road, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 321, near East Dragoon Road.

On Tuesday afternoon, a "GO" evacuation status was issued for residents near Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road and Triangle T Road.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Benson High School gym, 360 South Patagonia Street.

A shelter for small and large animals is available at J-Six Ranch Equestrian Center, 3036 W. Williams Road.

Walnut Fire

The Texas Canyon rest area also is closed, the release issued Tuesday afternoon says. 

There's no estimated time for reopening the interstate.

Detours are in place for westbound and eastbound traffic.

Go to az511.gov for information on Arizona highway conditions.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Even hearty desert creatures need relief from the heat

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News