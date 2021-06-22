Walnut Fire east of Tucson closes Interstate 10, force evacuations

Both directions of Interstate 10 are closed near Dragoon due to a growing wildfire near Benson, the Walnut Fire, officials said.

The fire started Sunday, its cause unknown, and had burned about 6,800 acres by Tuesday afternoon.

Westbound lanes are closed at Milepost 323, near North Johnson Road, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 321, near East Dragoon Road.

On Tuesday afternoon, a "GO" evacuation status was issued for residents near Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road and Triangle T Road.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Benson High School gym, 360 South Patagonia Street.

A shelter for small and large animals is available at J-Six Ranch Equestrian Center, 3036 W. Williams Road.