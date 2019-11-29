City of Tucson

The opening of the highly anticipated Holiday Ice outdoor skating rink in downtown Tucson has been delayed by a day due to a winter storm that's expected to last all day, the City of Tucson said Friday morning. 

The city plans on having open and ready for skaters on Saturday at noon. 

The rink is located at 45 N. Fifth Ave., in the lot near the MLK apartments, and admission is $15 for adults and $10 for kids, which includes the cost of skate rentals. 

The rink will be open through January 5, with the exception of Christmas, according to the city's website. 

More information about the rink can be found here

