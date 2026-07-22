Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Temperatures from Friday Morning to Saturday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Saturday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 105 to 112 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime temperatures between 105 and 112 degrees.
- Overnight lows between 82 and 88 degrees, especially warm in the Western Deserts.
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures quickly.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas when working outdoors.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
- If someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool, shaded location and call 911 immediately.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.