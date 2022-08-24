Weed wackers on Tumamoc Hill get fresh batch of buffel cash

Sheep terrain

Hungry livestock could soon join the war against buffelgrass on "A" Mountain.

Plans are in the works to use sheep or goats to chomp the invasive weeds that are threatening to take over the mountain also known as Sentinel Peak, said Kim Franklin, conservation science manager for the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

The Desert Museum, which directs local buffelgrass reduction efforts, has applied for a state grant to pay for the work.

By as early as next summer, a herd of sheep or goats could be turned loose into some of "A" Mountain's steepest and most dense patches of buffelgrass to eat the plants down to the ground.

Contract workers would then come in behind the sheep or goats to spray herbicide on the stunted weeds, dramatically reducing the amount of chemicals that would be needed to kill them.

"Unfortunately, grazing alone is not a solution," Franklin said, because buffelgrass responds well to being eaten.