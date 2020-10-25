When filled with grief and sorrow, go seek God

How is your soul? This question may puzzle you a bit. Maybe no one has asked you how your soul is doing before. I cannot recall a time myself when someone asked me how my soul was doing.
Taking care of your soul is far more important than taking care of your physical body. Don’t get me wrong. Working out should be a part of your lifestyle. I work out between four to five times a week. Working out your soul is entirely different.
In Psalm 13, we see King David cry out and complain to God in the first four verses.
1. How long wilt thou forget me, O Lord? for ever? how long wilt thou hide thy face from me?
2. How long shall I take counsel in my soul, having sorrow in my heart daily? how long shall mine enemy be exalted over me?
3. Consider and hear me, O Lord my God: lighten mine eyes, lest I sleep the sleep of death;
4. Lest mine enemy say, I have prevailed against him; and those that trouble me rejoice when I am moved.
In our lives, we will go through some struggles along with trial and error. King David went through many of those. Here in Psalm 13, we could find it odd that King David is grieving and crying out to God. Is this normal? Is this OK to do? Who is right to go and grieve to God?
This is not normal, but it should be. King David was lamenting in this particular Psalm. Lament is understood to be “a passionate expression of grief or sorrow.” All of us need someone to vent to. All of us have those days or weeks, or maybe even months. King David thought God forsook him. Just because our circumstances may seem like God has forsaken us; God never forsakes us.
At the end of this psalm, King David realized something. Verses five and six show his expression. “But I have trusted in thy mercy; my heart shall rejoice in thy salvation. I will sing unto the Lors, because he hath dealt bountifully with me.”
What a turn of events! King David’s soul was once filled with grief and sorrow. In the end, after lamenting and crying out to God, his soul was restored. God wants us to cry out to him. He wants to hear all about our struggles and pains.
King David writes in Psalm 86:15 “But thou, O Lord, art a God full of compassion, and gracious, longsuffering, and plenteous in mercy and truth.”
God will not force us to do anything. If your soul is filled with grief and sorrow, I urge you to go seek God. I urge you to go lament to God. I urge you to go cry out to the God of mercy, truth, and compassion. I ask you today: How is your soul?
