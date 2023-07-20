Efforts have been combined to fight two new fires that were spotted east of Benson Wednesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The Adams Peak fire and the Robles fire were first reported by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Wednesday about 5:45 p.m., according to their official Twitter page.

The Adam’s Peak fire is north of Interstate 10 and was first reported to be about 5 acres in size, but had grown to 500 acres before noon on Thursday.

The Robles fire is south of I-10, about 4 miles southwest of Dragoon. It was first reported at approximately 100 acres before increasing to about 3,000 acres Thursday. It is a potential threat for communications towers in the area, according to officials.

Both fires are believed to have started at the same time, according to a post from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page.

“SET” evacuation orders were put in place last night for the area between I-10 at Dragoon Road and Touchstone Road, according to officials. This area has remained in its evacuation status through Wednesday night and Thursday, however, no evacuation orders have been issued.

The two fires have been combined into the Adams Robles Complex not because they have merged, rather for coordination efforts, officials said.