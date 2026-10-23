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An immigration officer appears to have falsely claimed, in a sworn court filing, that the U.S. government was unable to return a Phoenix man to the U.S. this week because a U.S. flight scheduled to arrive in Equatorial Guinea Friday had been "cancelled."

In reality, the flight landed in Equatorial Guinea on Friday, remaining for a couple hours before taking off again — without Ahmed Soliman, 31.

That's according to lawyers for Soliman, who grew up in Phoenix after his family fled Egypt when he was 4. In a sworn filing Friday in federal court, Soliman's attorneys cited the work of a journalist who developed an ICE deportation flight tracker and who identified the flight in question when it landed in Equatorial Guinea.

Locals on the ground also confirmed the flight's arrival in the Central African nation.

"It was sort of unbelievable that the government would be so brazen," Dana Camilleri, one of Soliman's attorneys, said Friday. "Less than 12 hours ago, they filed an affidavit claiming it was cancelled."

In a Friday evening court filing, ICE official Fernando Valenzuela acknowledged the flight had landed in Equatorial Guinea. He said the flight was there to drop off two Equatorial Guinea nationals, not to carry out third-country removals of immigrants with no ties to Equatorial Guinea, like Soliman.

He said Soliman couldn't be returned to the U.S. on that flight because ICE hadn't gotten his paperwork in line yet — more than two weeks after a federal judge issued an order for ICE to return Soliman to the U.S.