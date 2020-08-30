With Pima County deaths up 20%, some say indirect death toll from COVID-19 higher than reported

While Arizona reached a grim milestone this weekend, surpassing more than 5,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, some experts are now pointing to jumps in total fatalities — including 20% in Pima County in 2020 — as proof that hundreds more deaths could be indirectly attributed to the virus.

Nearly 7,000 Pima County residents died from all causes through the first seven months of 2020, representing an increase of more than 900 deaths from this point a year ago and a 20% upsurge from the average of the previous five years, according to preliminary figures released by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

That included more than 2,100 overall deaths in June and July, an increase of more than 500 from the same months in 2019 and 40% from the average of the previous five years, data shows. Pima County experienced highs in case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations during the summer months.

Statewide, more than 42,000 Arizonans died from all causes in the first seven months of 2020, representing a 25% jump from the average of the previous years. Just over 14,000 Arizonans died in June and July, a 55% increase from the average of the previous five years.

As of Saturday, the Arizona Department of Health Services had confirmed 5,007 deaths from the coronavirus, including 575 deaths in Pima County, although that does not account for a number of deaths that may be reported up to a month later through processes like death certificate matching and surveying.