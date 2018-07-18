A woman has died from injuries from a serious single-vehicle car crash Tuesday evening, officials say.
The woman also had two children in the vehicle, according to Tucson Police Spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. Both were taken to a hospital yesterday with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the woman lost control of her car and hit a fire hydrant before crashing into a street light near Valencia Road and Plumer Avenue, shortly before 6:40 p.m.
The crash shut down a stretch of Valencia Road from Plumer Avenue and Tucson Boulevard. The area has since reopened.
Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash, Dugan said.
No further information has been released.