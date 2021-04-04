Mandate confusion: Tucson businesses differ on requiring customers to wear masks

The gym owner isn’t afraid of repercussions from the county. In fact, Sawaya said he spoke directly with the governor's senior advisor who told him the county can’t make him enforce mask-wearing.

“They can say what they want to say, but it's very clear that the state overrides local authority,” Sawaya said. “(The county) can do whatever they want, I mean, it's not enforceable by law.”

But to Garcia, the stakes of rescinding mask requirements are higher than a fine or license loss.

“Those businesses (without mask mandates) have employees, have customers, who end up being cases, who end up being deaths,” he said. “So obviously, they will choose to do whatever they choose to do. I hope and I expect that most people in this community will continue to abide by our recommendations.”

Other businesses in the county are, in fact, continuing to follow the county’s guidelines.

Desert Sports and Fitness’ gyms require masks, do temperature checks at the door and have customers sanitize their equipment before and after use.