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Paramount Skydance has settled with California and 11 other states that sued to block its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, clearing one of the last big hurdles to closing a deal that would reshape Hollywood.

The settlement includes the creation of independent editorial boards for CNN and CBS, and a $30 million penalty per film for any shortfall against Paramount's pledge to release 30 movies annually, the source said.

Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery and California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the settlement.

The settlement caps months of regulatory and legal wrangling over a deal that would dramatically concentrate power across Hollywood's film, TV, streaming and news businesses.

By securing concessions aimed at preserving newsroom independence and maintaining movie production, Paramount appears to have addressed some of the concerns, bringing the two companies closer to completing a merger that will create one of the world's largest media and entertainment groups.

Shares of Paramount were up more than 5% on Monday, while Warner Bros Discovery surged more than 10%. Reuters first reported on Friday that Paramount and the states could settle as soon as the weekend.

Writers Guild challenge remains

While Trump administration regulators cleared the deal, a coalition of 12 state attorneys general, led by California's Rob Bonta, sued in July to block the merger, arguing it would reduce competition and create a media behemoth with the power to raise prices in movies and television.