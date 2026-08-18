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Drivers are so used to speeding, which is a leading cause of fatal crashes, that nearly a third of them are convinced that "no one actually drives the speed limit," according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The study, released April 18, found that speeding has become "so common that many drivers consider going 10 mph over the posted speed limit acceptable" and nearly half believe that "keeping up with traffic" is safer than obeying the speed limit.

The AAA study is significant because speeding is a preventable cause of fatal crashes. The findings suggest many drivers are ignoring posted limits, which may be putting them — and others — at risk, and that more education or enforcement could lead to fewer traffic deaths.

"Too many drivers have convinced themselves that speeding is just part of driving," Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for the auto club, said. "The reality is that crashes don't care what's considered normal. The faster you're going, the less time you have to avoid a dangerous situation."

The study results also help explain why Michigan State Police stepped up speed-enforcement patrols last month.

In 2024, speeding was a factor in nearly 30% of traffic fatalities nationally, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That is the latest year for which the data is available. And in Michigan that year, speed-related crashes killed 177 people.

Speeding, state police warned, is a "leading and persistent contributor" to deadly traffic crashes and "drivers who choose to exceed safe speeds dramatically raise the risk of catastrophic collisions, endangering passengers, other motorists and all roadway users."