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Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at an Oregon elementary school where police say a teenage gunman killed three children and a teacher before being fatally shot by a witness.

Police officials say a 16-year-old shot his way into Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on Oct. 15 before a bystander followed him inside and shot him dead.

At the scene, authorities found a 54-year-old teacher and three children, aged 5, 8 and 11, dead, according to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz. A 7-year-old child and another teacher were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the victims, and the motive for the attack remains unknown. Police said they didn't know whether the gunman had any connection to the school or the victims. At a news conference, officials praised the first responders and the bystander who confronted the shooter.

"My heart is absolutely broken today, and our hearts will stay broken in the days and weeks ahead," Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said. She said the bystander "heroically intervened to stop further loss of life."

The shooting is the 28th mass killing of the year in the United States, of which 21 are shootings, according to James Alan Fox of the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil held hours after the shooting, where church leaders and officials spoke of the shock and pain gripping the community. Meanwhile, the local school district canceled classes and all extracurricular events for Oct. 16.

How did the shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School unfold?