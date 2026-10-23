Who gave the order to restrict it?

Neither Musk nor the US government has acknowledged responsibility for curtailing Starlink or Starshield in Ukraine, and both have said publicly such decisions could only have been taken by the other.

Reuters reported last week that the order to limit the system came from inside the White House, according to two US officials and a Western official briefed on the matter. The Wall Street Journal, however, reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that the throttling had been ordered personally by Musk.

After the limitations became public, Musk said that Starshield was owned and controlled by the US government, and that any limits on its speed or usage were decided by the US military and ultimately by Trump. He contrasted this with the commercial Starlink system, which he said was not designed or authorized for military use.

Trump has denied being involved in any decision concerning the slowdown. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that ​decisions regarding Ukraine's access to ​Starlink were up to SpaceX and Musk, not the White House.

The restriction comes amid a low point in relations between Kyiv and Washington as Trump seeks to push Kyiv into accepting stronger concessions in a peace deal with Moscow.

Trump has also been pressuring Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, although Starshield is not used on drones conducting those attacks as it does not operate over Russian territory.

How does Starlink work?