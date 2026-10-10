Prefer us on Google Learn More

Christa Pike has been released following a failed execution attempt.

Her legal team issued this statement on Oct. 10: "Christa Pike was discharged from a local hospital and is now at Deborah K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center where she has been housed for more than 30 years. She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances. She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery."

Her attorneys said Oct. 8 that she'd been able to walk, despite spending days in the hospital unconscious and intubated following her failed execution attempt on Sept. 30.

Pike's attorneys remain concerned about psychological damage and lasting impacts to her cognitive functioning.

The attorneys reported they were allowed to visit with her for the first time after she regained consciousness on Oct. 6.

That meeting occurred after they had been told by medical professionals on Oct. 5 that there was a possibility she was brain-dead and would need to be taken off life support.

On Oct. 7, they shared she was confused and angry, still badly bruised on her arms, and had pneumonia and a blood clot.

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 killing of Colleen Slemmer in Knoxville.

The day of her planned execution, a last-minute legal battle threw off the schedule of the day. After the execution was allowed to resume, Pike was given two lethal rounds of pentobarbital, which she survived.