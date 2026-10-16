Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori had speculated previously that the trip might have to be delayed.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, said on Friday it was unclear when Leo would be able to return to his usual rhythm of appointments.

"The question now is when he will return, under what circumstances he will return, and what the doctors say," he said on the sidelines of an event in Rome, according to Italian agencies.

Following the latest health bulletin on Friday, Parolin said a photo of the pope was an encouraging sign of his continued recovery, but reiterated that Leo may need to adjust his pace going forward "according to the condition of his health."

Cardinal shocked at cancer diagnosis

The Vatican did not say on Friday when the pope might be discharged from hospital. It has previously indicated his recovery would take about a week.

The pope's doctors have said his surgery was completed successfully, without complications. They have not yet disclosed the size of the tumor or whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes, key factors in determining prognosis.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, seen as a close ally of Leo, said he had been shocked by news of the cancer diagnosis.

He told Catholic magazine America he thought Leo had "downplayed" his health issue on Sunday, when the pope announced he needed surgery for a small, well-contained growth on his lung.