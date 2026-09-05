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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued a pair of executive orders in a push to address ranchers' concerns after his recent move to ease tariffs on imported beef ignited a backlash among supporters in major cattle-producing states.

One of Friday’s orders takes steps to enable ranchers to process their own meat to sell on the market — a practice that has generally been prohibited under a 120-year-old federal law that mandates meat inspections.

Trump's second order directs his administration to begin the process to remove the gray wolf and Mexican gray wolf — predators of cattle that has long plagued ranchers — off the federal list of endangered species list, allowing ranchers to shoot and kill the animals to protect their farms.

Trump signed the orders in the Oval Office as a handful of ranchers from across the country, some wearing cowboy hats, stood behind him.

"For the first time every, we're going to give farmers and ranchers the right to process their own food," Trump said, following through on executive action that he previewed in a social media post last week. "That's a big announcement."

The order supports efforts to make it easier for ranchers to sell their product directly to customers, bypassing meat processing facilities where meat typically goes before being sold. Four companies — Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS USA and National Beef Packing Co. — currently control about 85% of U.S. meat processing, effectively giving them a monopoly over the meat industry.

"They're not going to be happy when they hear this," Trump said. "I don't know who they are, but they're going to be coming at me at different angles."