On Oct. 1, Hochul appointed James as special prosecutor.

Hochul said newly released information had raised "serious questions" about the investigation conducted by Cornell police and the earlier decision not to prosecute.

"As special prosecutor, the Attorney General will investigate this incident and, if warranted, prosecute any offenses arising from that investigation and present evidence to a grand jury," Hochul said.

What Cornell's Title IX records revealed

Some of the information that became public after the lawsuit was filed came from materials prepared during Cornell's Title IX proceedings.

The records, which were obtained by several media outlets, including The New York Times, NBC News and CBS News, reportedly total more than 1,000 pages. They include an hours-long interview Jane Doe gave to Cornell police nearly a month after the alleged assault.

During the interview, she told investigators she was raped and said she was "completely and totally incapacitated."

Interviews with six of the seven men named in the lawsuit included varying accounts of the encounter. According to The New York Times, some denied participating in sexual activity, while others said the activity was consensual and, in some instances, initiated by Jane Doe.

The records also document that Jane Doe photographed injuries she said she sustained and sought medical treatment at Cornell Health.