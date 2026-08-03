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WASHINGTON — The federal government sees America’s lack of domestic critical mineral production as a growing national security threat. For the companies involved, it’s a cash cow.

Critical minerals — a broad category of metals and other materials ranging from aluminum to zirconium — propel the defense industry. They’re used in guidance systems for Tomahawk missiles and stealth coating for aircraft, to keep warships from corroding and much more.

They’re indispensable for U.S. military technology, but China has disproportionate control over the flow of these materials.

“Every weapon system and platform we have, from submarines to fighters to missiles, carries anywhere from tens to thousands of pounds of critical minerals and rare earths,” said Mike Kuiken, the vice chair of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. “Whether it’s the mining or the processing, the United States and our allies cannot afford to depend on our primary adversary for any of it.”

Fearful that China could use its supplies of critical minerals as a cudgel, the Trump administration has been building out a domestic supply chain. On July 20, Trump signed an executive order further restricting defense contractors from sourcing materials from U.S. adversaries and requiring the Pentagon to mitigate national security risks in supply chains.

The newfound demand has left the domestic industry confident.

“I am very bullish on the demand signal being strong,” Barbara Humpton, the CEO of USA Rare Earth, said in a May earnings call. “The only question we have to our team is, ‘How fast can we move?’”