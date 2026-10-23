Government payments to farmers were already expected to top $47 billion this year, buoyed by commodity payments and $12 billion in tariff relief distributed by the US Department of Agriculture earlier this year. The $8 billion farm relief program would push the total to a record $55.4 billion, exceeding the previous high of $45 billion in 2020, when farmers received pandemic assistance.

The payments can help farmers manage higher costs and lost sales but do not directly address the market disruptions driving up fuel and fertilizer prices. They also raise questions about taxpayer spending to compensate producers for damage that farm groups say is linked partly to the administration’s own trade and foreign policies.

“This is the second round of emergency aid this year to address losses that were largely foreseeable,” National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said. “Trade disruptions and rising fuel costs tied to conflict abroad have put family farmers in a difficult position, and one-time payments can't provide the stability they need to plan for the future.”

The aid will arrive after the November 3 election, and likely not reach farmers until the end of the year, USDA official Richard Fordyce told Reuters on Friday.

Friction over Russian fuel

Some of Trump's efforts to increase diesel supplies carry geopolitical trade-offs.

His decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel that were designed to restrict Moscow’s energy revenues and limit its ability to finance its war in Ukraine has drawn bipartisan criticism — and raised questions about whether the move will meaningfully lower US fuel prices.