“We're in this crucial period in the last 30 days where candidates have to really make a case, given how tough the headwinds are,” said Kevin Madden, who advised former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and is now senior partner at corporate advisory firm Penta Group. Campaigns are running as if they are behind in the polls "even in red districts or traditionally safe" ones, Madden said.

Outspending Democrats

More than $1.56 billion, overall, has been spent by independent committees on federal elections so far, with roughly $496 million deployed just since Labor Day, according to a Reuters analysis of super PAC spending. That figure doesn't include all spending by dark money nonprofits that do not disclose their donors.

Republicans have reserved at least $888 million in advertising over the coming weeks, compared to at least $666 million for Democrats, according to AdImpact, which tracks political advertising. No Going Back PAC, which is fully funded by Trump's super PAC MAGA Inc., is leading the surge, Federal Election Commission records show.

"That’s the advantage of having a s--- ton of money," said one Republican operative working on Trump's midterm strategy. "We’re not going to let Democrats take free shots on goal."

Over the last three weeks through Friday, Republican-leaning super PACs have outspent Democrats by almost 2-to-1, showering races with roughly $309.7 million since Labor Day compared with $174.2 million going to help Democratic candidates, the FEC data shows.