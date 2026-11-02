After striking deals to incorporate prediction market trades into their news coverage, some major U.S. TV networks won’t be reporting the odds on air during election night, however.

Fox Corp. signed a deal with Kalshi earlier this year to include forecasts across its various outlets. The Fox News division will rely on its own polling unit to call the elections on Nov. 3 and said that the Kalshi agreement “excludes any political coverage.”

Prediction odds also won’t appear on CNN’s “Magic Wall” or be referenced on air during election night coverage, with the network preferring to focus on the results as they come in. CNN also has a relationship with Kalshi.

“Prediction markets offer just one real-time measurement of public sentiment to complement more in-depth reporting, polling and analysis,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “CNN has strict editorial guidelines around which markets to utilize in our coverage, and only use in tandem with other data sources to give the full context of any story.”

A Kalshi spokesperson said the company is no different from third-party data providers whose information complements reporting.

“Our partners have full control over what and how they report, and we don’t tell them which markets to cite,” said Kalshi spokesperson Dani Lever. “Kalshi is a uniquely useful form of data because it’s backed by money on the line, and a growing body of independent analysis shows that they’re well calibrated.”

The relationships, many of which predate the election, have already been on full display as Nov. 3 approaches.