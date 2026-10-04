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As return-to-office mandates tighten, hybrid workers are turning to a new survival tactic: calendar stalking.

Employees are obsessively tracking their bosses' Outlook schedules to maximize face time, coordinating their own office days to match so they can perform strategic walk-bys.

Stanford economist Nick Bloom calls the behavior an outgrowth of "peacocking" – showing up solely to show off. Bloom recalled one national retailer telling him that the carpet beside a key manager’s desk was literally wearing thin from employees constantly strutting past.

“I’m pretty sure the same canny employees that peacock also likely are billboarding – turning up strategically,” Bloom said.

The trend is a direct byproduct of strict attendance policies requiring staff in physical offices three to five days a week.

While executives argue in-person presence fuels innovation and culture, workers facing longer commutes and higher expenses are taking a more pragmatic approach. If they have to be in the office, they are going to make sure the person writing their performance review sees them.

Videoconferencing firm Owl Labs dubs these in-office appearances "billboard days" — an evolution from "coffee badging," the habit of 4 in 10 workers of swiping an ID card, grabbing a coffee and heading home.

According to Owl Labs' latest State of Hybrid Work report, nearly half of workers admit they choose or plan to choose their in-office days based on who will be there to notice them. Managers are leading the charge, with 83% participating in the practice.