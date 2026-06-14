The next step in the retirement computation formula is to add up your highest 35 years of inflation-adjusted earnings. Then you divide by 420 — that's the number of months in 35 years — to get your average inflation-adjusted monthly income.

The final step brings us to the "social" part of Social Security. The percentage of your average monthly income that comes back to you in the form of a Social Security benefit depends on your income. In a nutshell, the lower your average wage, the higher the percentage rate of return you get. Once again, the actual formula is messy and varies depending on your year of birth. As an example, here is the formula for someone born in 1964. You take the first $1,286 of average monthly income and multiply it by 90%. You take the next $6,463 of your average monthly income and multiply that by 32%. And you take any remainder and multiply it by 15%.

You can find a complete breakdown of those computation "bend points" at www.socialsecurity.gov. Or just do a Google search using the phrase "Social Security bend points" to find several sites that should help you.

Believe it or not, that was the simple explanation for those who just want some kind of idea of how their Social Security retirement benefit will be figured. To summarize, it is a percentage of your average monthly income using your highest 35 years of inflation-adjusted earnings. If this were a college course, think of it as Social Security Benefit Computation 101.

But now I'm going to get into a little more of an advanced version of retirement benefit calculations for those who want to know the nitty-gritty of the process.